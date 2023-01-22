By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Three land grabbers have been arrested for beating a commercial motorcyclist comatose in Osogbo, Osun state capital. The okadaman later died.

The land grabbers had hired him to take them round as they raided new building sites. They descended on him when he asked to be paid.

The commercial motorcyclist, identified as Seun, took them to several sites on Friday.

According to an eyewitness, the suspects demanded that Seun take them on another round of raid but he refused, asking to be paid for the services he had offered before embarking on another ‘tour’.

Seun’s demand, it was gathered, infuriated the land grabbers. So they descended on him and beat him to comma, which led to the arrest of the suspects by police from Ota-Efun division.

It was learned that the commercial motorcyclist later gave up the ghost in the early hours of Saturday.

His death spurred a mob to mobilise to the police station and attempted to set it ablaze.

The mob also demanded that the suspects should be released to them for ‘appropriate punishment’.

Efforts to reach the spokesperson of Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, for reaction proved abortive.