Laju Iren Films has begun principal photography for its new feature, Danfo and The Rose.

The new feature film boasts of an all star cast including Sam Dede, Adunni Ade, Sunshine Rosman, Akah Nnani, Seun Ajayi, Amanda Dara, Olu ‘SLK’ Salako, Michael Dappa among others.

Laju Iren, Executive Producer of Laju Iren Films in a recent statement to journalists said: “Even though the cameras have just begun to roll, Danfo and The Rose has been several months in the making. We are convinced without a doubt, that we are making a film that everyone would love; an incredible story, told by the most talented cast and crew who have worked and continue to work diligently to give this film the excellence it deserves.’’

Based in Lagos Nigeria, the new film will be directed by the award winning Michael ‘AMA Psalmist’ Akinrogunde, who directed Iren’s last feature, Loving Amanda, which went ahead to top the charts after it’s release on Amazon’s Prime Video when the platform launched in Nigeria last year.

‘’I have a personal bias for the story of Danfo and The Rose, it truly is one of the most exciting scripts I’ve read in my career. Moreso, I’m looking forward to be working yet again with Laju Iren Films to creatively execute such a brilliant vision.”

Danfo and The Rose is a young adult love story about a young woman’s effort to follow her dreams against the backdrop of a fresh canvas of street life in Lagos, while covering a wide range of social impact themes as child welfare, children’s education, drug abuse and the family unit.

Although an independent project, Danfo and The Rose is backed by partners as Crust Africa, Unilever Nigeria, Malta Guiness, FruityLife among others.