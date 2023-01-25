Lagos has been confirmed as the host of the 2023 Naija Brands Challenge after the organisers paid a courtesy visit to the Lagos State Government.

Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu is set to host Naija Brands Challenge in March 2023.

Governor Sanwo-Olu assured the organisers that Africa’s model megacity and financial hub is safe, secure, functional and productive for such contest and ready to provide adequate and necessary support for the program to thrive.

“I am very glad that Lagos will play host to the 2023 edition of Naija Brands Challenge which also gives credence to our agenda of making lagos the hub of businesses in Nigeria and Africa in whole.

“I welcome participants from all around Nigeria to enjoy the beauty and splendor of Lagos and assure them of bountiful benefits from Lagos State Government when they win, he added.

While thanking the Governor for the great reception, the President of Ogacampaign International, Mr. Andrew Wilson, stated that he is impressed with Lagos State Government’s willingness in making sure all entrepreneurs in Nigeria get rewarded and recognised globally, he mentioned that this is the sixth contest in Nigeria from Africa biggest company building intuitive technology to coordinate credible contests globally.

The contest will be aired on several media platforms nationwide and the grand winners will be rewarded with cash prize alongside the other finalists.

Naija Brand Challenge is a contest for promising Nigeria entreprenuers through its prize competition.

The mission is to showcase and grow Nigeria brands who are creating positive impact in their communities and beyond, and inspire the movement of Nigerian entrepreneurship.