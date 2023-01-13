.

Lagos State Creative Industry through the Ministry of Arts and Culture collaborated with Ebony Life Creative Academy, on Friday, to graduate 120 artistes in various processes of film production.

The graduation took place at Ebony Life Place, Victoria Island, Lagos, after three months of intensive trainings which thereafter premiered four movies as part of the project work of the trainees.

The trainees are the 7th set of the Academy and class of September 2022 in a certificate course.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer, Lagos Council for Arts and Culture, Mr Idowu Johnson said the idea to produce artistes is part of the efforts of the state government to boost its economy and make Lagos one of the largest markets for tourism.

Head of School, Drikus Volschenk said the training would not have been possible without the efforts of the state government.

Drikus said the Academy has produced 850 artistes since the partnership kicked off. He said, “I think the film industry is tough but the trainees will penetrate the industry. Some of them will pop out here and there in Nollywood as big stars, but they need to keep companies, produce their own work and penetrate the Nollywood. “

In a chat with Vanguard, Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer Mrs Bukola Agbaminoja said the state government is responsible for payment of tuition of the students with arrangement to access loan for movie production.

“The state government has disbursed N200 million loan for 48 artistes to enable them forge ahead after the trainings.

“We have impacted them with the prerequisite knowledge and certification in the film industry. Many of them are professionals in different genres of film production and this gives us great joy to graduate 120 students who are ready to hit the market.

“This is the vision of Lagos State government and we are happy to see it being actualized, as you can see, they have been featuring in some major productions that have cut across the state and Nigeria.

“I am happy that when you watch upcoming productions, a minimum of three of our products will feature in these. Imagine students that have just taken courses in three months performing remarkably to the extent of producing fiction movies.”

Dante Okere who played the role, Major Hamzat who developed hatred for the deviants in one of the premiers titled Shikari, said the production was tasking though it has produced the best in him.

A female actress Rhoda Inaju, who played the role of Asabe in a movie titled, Last Operation, said, “I’m now trained and certified, fully equipped with the knowledge of what featuring for Screen entails, and ready to become a FORCE in the Movie Industry.”

The event featured awards for best students.