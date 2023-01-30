The inauguration of developmental projects in Lagos and Katsina States as well as the 2nd edition of Dakar International Conference on Agriculture marked the highpoint of a week of loaded engagements for President Muhamadu Buhari.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that before departing for Lagos on Jan. 23, Buhari had attended political rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi, Bauchi State, on the same day.

The president departed Lagos for Senegal on Tuesday after two-day official visit to the State where he inaugurated some developmental projects.

While in Lagos, Buhari inaugurated the Lekki Deep Sea Port and the Imota Rice Mill, which are projected to create more than 300,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Buhari also inaugurated the Bestaf Lubricant at MRS Holdings Company Limited, Apapa, as well as the historic first Phase of the Blue Line of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit and the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History on Tuesday.

The first phase of the Lagos Blue Rail Line, taking a ride from the Marina Station to National Theatre Station, executed by the State Government, which spans 13 kilometers, has five stations – Mile 2, Suru-Alaba, Orile Iganmu, National Theatre and Marina.

The Nigerian leader arrived Senegal on Jan. 24, to attend the 2nd Dakar International Conference on Agriculture.

The high-level Dakar 2nd Summit hosted by President Macky Sall of Senegal and the Chairperson of the African Union was held under the theme “Feeding Africa: Food Sovereignty and Resilience”.

The conference, which seeks to create favourable conditions toward achieving food security in Africa, was convened jointly by the government of Senegal and the African Development Bank.

In his goodwill message to the Feed Africa Summit of Heads of State and Government on Wednesday in Dakar, Buhari welcomed the provision of 538.05 million Dollars for the first phase of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) for Nigeria programme.

The facility was provided by the African Development Bank, the Islamic Development Bank and the International Fund for Agricultural Development.

The Nigerian leader called on his counterparts to embrace innovative policies that ensure the continent’s citizens eat what they produce as well as export the surplus.

He also urged the African leaders to demonstrate political will and re-commit themselves to transformation of agriculture in the continent.

Buhari held bilateral meeting with President of Ireland, Micheal Higgins, on the sideline of the 2nd Dakar International Conference on Agriculture.

The president, who returned to Nigeria on Wednesday night, embarked on another official visit to Katsina State, on Thursday.

While in Katsina, the president inaugurated developmental projects across the state and visited the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar Farouk.

Buhari inaugurated the Muhammadu Buhari Meteorological Institute undertaken by the Ministry of Aviation, the Darma Rice Mill in Batagarwa and the Katsina State General Hospital.

He also inspected ongoing work on the first flyover in Katsina which had reached 90 per cent completion in the Government Reserved Area.

At the palace of the Emir of Daura, Buhari said he returned all thanks to God for safety in life’s journey over many years, while highlighting the years of battle during the Nigerian Civil War and some personal challenges as testimonies of divine protection and guidance.

According to the president, the destiny of man, country and the world remains in the hands of God.

The president also hosted the Presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who was accompanied by some progressive governors, at his country home, Daura.

The Presidency had earlier on Wednesday said Buhari’s support for Tinubu is unquestionable.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman, who said this in a statement, was reacting to an allegation levelled against Buhari by Alhaji Tanko Yakasai.

Yakasai in a television interview questioned Buhari’s loyalty to the realisation of APC victory in the presidential election on Feb. 25.

However, Shehu dismissed the allegation, saying the president’s support for the party’s candidate is unquestioned.

NAN also reports that Buhari, who concluded the week at Daura, would on Monday and Tuesday this week inaugurate some developmental projects in Kano and Jigawa States before returning to Abuja. (NAN)