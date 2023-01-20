By Prince Okafor

The Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, command of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) generated N20.9 billion revenue in the full year 2022.

This represents a 9.1 percent increase in revenue generation when compared to N19.05 billion recorded in 2021.

Speaking to newsmen in Lagos yesterday, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Mohammed Gidado, stated: “In rounding up the revenue collection at the end of December 2022, the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Command had a smiling end of year sum of N20.9 billion for the period of January to December, 2022.

“While in 2021, the sum of N19.05 million was the revenue collected within same period.

“Comparing between the 2021 and 2022 revenue collected, there is an increased collection of N1.8 billion due to an improved integrity of passengers’ in the declaration of goods and high level of compliance towards voluntary payment of (Couriers Parcels, Passengers Accompanied and Unaccompanied Baggage) Duty.

“During the December 2022 review, the Command collected the sum of N1.75 billion”.