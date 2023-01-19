By Prince Okafor

The Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, command of the Nigerian Customs generated N20.9 billion revenue in the full year 2022.

This is a 9.1 percent increase in revenue generation when compared to N19.05 billion recorded in 2021.

The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Mohammed Gidado, disclosed this to newsmen yesterday in Lagos.

According to him, “In rounding up the revenue collection at the end of December 2022, the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Command, had a smiling end of year sum of N20.9 billion for the period of January to December, 2022.

“While in 2021, the sum of N19.05 million was the revenue collected within same period.

“Comparing between the 2021 and 2022 revenue collected; there is an increased collection of N1.8 billion only due to an improved integrity of passengers’ in the declaration of goods and high level of Compliance towards voluntary payment of (Couriers Parcels,Passengers Accompanied and Unaccompanied Baggage) Duty.

“During the December 2022 review, the Command collected the sum of N1.75 billion only.

“The Sum of N1.62 billion was the revenue collected within same period in 2021. This simply implies that the Command had an increased sum of N393 million in 2022.

“The seamless travelers’ clearance procedure adopted by the Command as initiated by the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC over the period is worthwhile as evidenced in the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Command revenue collected from August to December 2022.

“This implies effectiveness of initiated and adopted strategies while measuring performance and Challenges from August to December 2022 compared to the preceding year’s revenue collection of 2021 towards a better performance in the near future.”