.

.As 18,537 okada impounded

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, Shola Jejeloye, has said that in 2022, 8,642 vehicles were impounded for various traffic offences.

Jejeloye, disclosed this while reviewing the operational activities of the agency in the last year at the agency’s headquarters, Oshodi, Lagos, in a bid to identify areas of where improvements can be made and also identify new frontiers that would help facilitate the growth and development of the metropolis.

According to the taskforce boss, “In the year under review, we impounded 8,642 vehicles for various traffic offences ranging from driving on one-way, obstructing the free flow of traffic, driving on the reserved Bus Rapid Transit, BRT, corridor and parking to pick or drop off passengers at unapproved bus stops in Lagos”

Following the modus operandi of the agency, he said they were all charged to court accordingly.

Jejeloye further disclosed that the year under review witnessed the ban on the operations of commercial motorcycles, popularly known as, Okada in 9 Local Government Areas, LGAs, and 6 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs within the State, leading to confiscation and seizure of 18,537 motorcycles for operating despite the ban. After court proceedings, 17,980 bikes were crushed in Alausa to serve as a deterrent to other intending operators.

“It was quite a Herculean task enforcing the ban on the operations of Okada in Lagos but we were up to the task. We carried out sting operations on various highways and other restricted routes to ensure that their activities were truncated. A total of 156 riders and 122 passengers were made to face the mobile court for patronizing the unwanted Okada operators,” Jejeloye stated.

The chairman also highlighted some of the lofty feats attained by the agency in Y2022, which are the raid of criminal hideouts, arrest of one-chance syndicates, demolition of shanties posing environmental hazards to residents and bring the activities of land grabbers in the state to zero.

He further disclosed that the state taskforce made series of arrest of unscrupulous individuals who specialise in vandalizing both public and private owned properties and they were all made to face the full wrath of the law.

“These are part of the gains achieved as a result of the synergy between agencies of the state government through providing security backup for them when they encounter hindrance in the process of carrying out their legitimate duties.”

Environmental infractions were not left out by the Chairman who hinted that there would be more raids and activities in areas like illegal mechanic villages and car parks where environmental pollution is predominant.

Jejeloye assured residents that the agency would not rest on its oars until the goals of attaining a mega city status as enshrined in the THEMES agenda of the state government is completely achieved.

He, therefore, appealed to residents to resist the urge to commit crime and report anything suspicious to the agency through the phone numbers provided or through the social media handles.

Jejeloye, therefore, urged, “Motorists to obey traffic laws and desist from engaging in acts that could jeopardise the free flow of traffic within the metropolis. An orderly, serene and healthy environment gives birth to a progressive society.”