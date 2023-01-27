…Releases travel advisory

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has announced that traffic will be diverted at the Old Tollgate to Berger section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway from Monday 30, January till Friday, April 15, 2023.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, who announced this, explained that the measure is in continuation of the ongoing rehabilitation of the expressway by the Federal Ministry of Works, FMW.

According to Oladeinde, the construction will be carried out in short segments to minimize inconveniences for motorists while traffic on the Ibadan bound carriageway would be narrowed to two lanes to allow for the reconstruction of half of the Ibadan bound carriageway.

The commissioner added that “the U-turn in front of the Lagos State Emergency Centre will be temporary closed to traffic while motorists on the expressway will be diverted to the next U-turn at the Old Toll Gate by the traffic control point.

“In the same vein, Traffic from CMD Road intending to connect 7-UP and Motorways on the Lagos bound carriageway will make use of the Old Tollgate/Traffic Point U–turn as well,” Oladeinde stated.

He equally stressed that trucks and heavy duty vehicles will be diverted to Ojota Interchange.

The commissioner, also explained that traffic on CMD Road inbound the expressway will be diverted to the entry point beside the FMW weigh bridge to access the expressway on a contra flow as the exit route to the expressway by Caleb International School will equally be temporarily closed.

Oladeinde added that CMD Road will be used as alternative for the displaced Ibadan bound traffic.

The commissoner therefore, appealed to the citizenry to shun indiscriminate stopping, waiting and parking along CMD Road as “it will complement the efforts of the Traffic Management Team that will be deployed to manage vehicular movement.”

He also affirmed that signage with directions would be mounted along the road to guide motorists.