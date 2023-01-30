By Gabriel Olawale

The Directorate of the Lagos State Assembly Aspirants of the Independent Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress weekend kick started the market to matket campaign to galvanise votes for the APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the Governor of the State, Babajide Sanwoolu.

Members of the directorate stormed the Onigbogbo market in Ikeja Local Government where they were well received by the market men and women.

The Central Coordinator of the Directorate, Adeyinka Odukoya said the idea is to capture about three million votes for both Asiwaju and Sanwoolu in the next election. He added that they would visit major markets in all 20 local governments of the state.

“We have promised to galvanize three million votes for Tinubu and Sanwoolu in the 2023 election and if we really want to execute that project we have to go to the people that matter and we know that markets are places where we can find people from different strata of the society including religion, ethnic and social order. We are storming all major markets across the state to tell them about Asiwaju and Sanwoolu and they will, in turn, take the message back to their various communities,” he said.

Coordinator of LAHAA Forum in Ikeja LGA, Adebiyi Adesipe said it was strategic to kick start the initiative in his local government being where Tinubu comes from. He added that despite losing the party tickets, they were obliged to support all the candidates of the APC on the ballot papers.

“We are behind Asiwaju and Governor Sanwoolu; everybody that contested in the last primaries whether we got the tickets or not are solidly behind all of our candidates and are campaigning as if they are the ones on the ballot papers and we are holding our bloc for Asiwaju and other APC candidates.

“We are not only talking to them at the markets about our candidates, we are also giving them souvenirs, we also engage in what we call medical outreach where doctors and nurses are attending to these markets people free of charge. Asiwaju and Sanwoolu may not reach out to all the people but when you see us, members of LAHAA, you have seen our leaders and we can take back to them feedbacks from our people,” he added.

The Chairman of the Committee on Startegy and Opetrations, Sola Akande, added that, “Asiwaju and Governor Sanwoolu are easy to sell because we have seen what they have done in the past; they are tested and trusted. Asiwaju was a Governor in Lagos and we all saw how he turned around the fortunes of the state and the blueprint for development he masterminded which his successor has been implementing. Secondly, Sanwoolu has done a tremendous job within the four years he has been in office as we have seen even in the commissioning of major projects recently. These two people represent efficiency in governance and that is why we have come solidly behind them to encourage all Lagosians to accept their candidacies.”

Speaking on behalf of market women and men, Babaloja of Onigbongbo Kingdom in Maryland Lagos, Alhaji Rasak Akerele prayed for the success of Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu in the coming elections saying that both of them have significantly contributed towards the development of Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.

He pledged that the entire Onigbongbo market people will vote for them massively in appreciation of good work they are doing, “we are solidly behind Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu and we are going to express our profound love at the polling boot when the time come.