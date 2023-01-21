By Biodun Busari

The Lagos State Government has announced that traffic will be regulated on Monday with a diversion on the Island on Tuesday over the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was contained in a press release by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Saturday.

Also, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde said alternative routes have been mapped to manage traffic flow during the two-day visit.

Read also: Nancy Isime’s nude scene in ‘Shanty Town’ sets social media abuzz

Oladehinde assured Lagosians that LASTMA and others will be deployed to different axes to control the flow of traffic within the metropolis.

According to LASTMA, on Monday, movement around Lagos Rice Mill, Imota in Ikorodu, and the Lekki Deep Port Sea axis will be controlled.

On Tuesday, movement around Eko Hotels and Suites, Ahmadu Bello Way, J-Randle through to Broad Street and Outer Marina will be diverted from 6.00 am to 3.00 pm.

Drivers will be diverted from Ahmadu Bello Way, Ademola Adetokunbo and Akin Adesola Street to Falomo Bridge to Alfred Rewane Road to link their destinations.

Motorists that are headed to Onikan from Ozumba Mbadiwe and Bonny Camp are to ply off Falomo Bridge or Awolowo Road.

Those from Awolowo Road heading to Onikan Roundabout, Tinubu Square or any other part of the inner Island can make use of Falomo Roundabout to link Alfred Rewane.

Also, motorists from King George V Road can connect Moloney Street and then Obalende or link Turton Street through Moloney Street to Lewis and Sandgrouse Streets.

Motorists from Eko Bridge, trying to link Marina will be diverted to Elegbata, Ebute Ero to Police Post to link to the 3rd Mainland Bridge (Adeniji Adele).

The state traffic management agency also added that all adjourning streets leading to the dedicated routes for the presidential movement will be temporarily shut.