From left — Ogun State Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele; Governor Dapo Abiodun; Chairman, Ewekoro Local Government, Sikiru Adesina and the All Progressives Congress senatorial candidate for Ogun Centrsl, Salis Shuaib, at the commissioning of lock-up shops during the electioneering campaign at Itori on Tuesday

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday, continued his re-election campaign with a visit to Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state, where he assured that the ongoing reconstruction of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway would be completed within the next 18 months.

The assurance came as the governor commissioned the Itori Township Road in Ewekoro Local Government, while lamenting the deplorable state of the very-important road and the lukewarm attitude of the Federal Ministry of Works towards road.

This is coming on the heels of the governor’s assurance that he will revisit the case of the 75 coronet Obas and a deft political move to back the re-election bid of his predecessor’s brother.

Noting that motorists and other road users plying the Lagos-Abeokuta road will soon begin to smile, the governor explained that his administration will also be embarking on the construction of affordable housing units in the local government.

He disclosed that his administration in the next few months would be able to reach an agreement with the federal government on the reconstruction of the road.

He said: “We are coming to build affordable housing units in this local government. This is a very strategic local government and we should have affordable housing units here, this is an industrial local government.

“By the grace of God, between now and the next 18 months, this your road will wear a new look. You know that I have done everything humanly possible to fix this road, it is a federal road, just like Sagamu-Abeokuta, Epe-Ijebu-Ode and Agbara-Atan roads.

“The question to ask is; why is this the only road we have not been able to do anything?

“The answer is simple: the Federal Government insisted that the road is under contract and we should not touch it.

“We’ve done everything. We’ve negotiated with them, we’ve put money on the table, saying we want to partner with you, our people are suffering on this road, we cannot sit down and appear like we are an irresponsible administration and watch our people suffer in vain.

“I am sure that in the next few months, we will reach an agreement with the federal government, and that will bring respite to our people,” he said.

Abiodun also urged the residents of the town to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC ), which are now at various wards across the state, saying that is only way to ensure the continuation of developmental projects in the state.

Governor Abiodun, who noted that governance shouldn’t be about sentiments, said that voting the right set of people into office is extremely important for a better Ogun State and the country as a whole.

He thereafter, in what many people have tagged a deft political move, announced his support for the re-election bid of Yusuf Amosun, a brother to his political rival, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr Ade Akinsanya, who noted that the commissioning of the Itori township road was a promise made and kept by the present administration, added that the Itori township road would also serve as a bye-pass for the ever busy Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

The Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Ogun Central Senatorial District, Alhaji Afolabi Salisu, while commending party faithful for coming out in large numbers to receive the governor and his campaign team, disclosed that he is confident of victory for the party during the general elections.

The Olu of Itori, Oba Abdufatai Akamo while commending the Governor for embarking on the infrastructural development of the town and the state as a whole, disclosed that the Progressive Obas Forum of Ogun Central are solidly behind the second term ambition of the governor.

On the assurance that his administration will look into the issues of the 75 Coronet Obas, he made it clear that the matter was inherited by his administration.

Abiodun made this known during a stopover at the palace of the Olu of Itori, where he noted that his administration will also look into the matter concerning Baales in the state.

He said: “All the issues that you have raised concerning our Baales and coronate Obas, I have listened to.

“I know that there is the issue of the 75 coronet Obas that we inherited that has been controversial. I am looking into it and very soon, something will be done, but we will be doing it in phases,” he noted.

The immediate past governor, Ibikunle Amosun had elevated the 75 chiefs to minor obas at the twilight of the last administration, but on assumption of office, Abiodun set up a committee, which reviewed and recommended that the promotion of the traditional rulers from Baale to Obas be reversed.

Governor Abiodun, while advising that positions of president, governor or members of the legislative Chambers shouldn’t be filled based on sentiments, noted that their is no comparison between the candidates of the All Progressives Congress and other political parties.

Abiodun also called on the traditional rulers and their subjects to vote for continuity in the state, while making case for the emergence of Yusuf Amosun as member of the State House of Assembly representing Ewekoro; Isiaka Ayokunle Ibrahim as member, House of Representative for Ifo/Ewekoro Federal Constituency and Alhaji Afolabi Salisu as a Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District.

The governor noted that the emergence of Yusuf Amosun as the House of Assembly candidate for Ewekoro State Constituency was done in good faith, and that his emergence wasn’t based on sentiments or vendetta.

Abiodun further called on the traditional rulers to educate their subjects on the importance of having PVC.

He said that the people of the local government can only give him and his team a nod for a second term if they all go out and get their PVCs.

