Chelsea and Liverpool have battled to a goalless draw at Anfield in the English Premier League.

A point shared leaves both clubs nine points short of the Champions League places with their performance leaving little to suggest they can rekindle their former glories to make a contention up the log.

Chelsea who had a goal scored early on by Kai Havertz but ruled out for offside introduced their new 100 million euro ($108 million) signing Mykhailo Mudryk off the bench.

Mudryk showed flashes of brilliance down the left flank and had his deft run ending in a side-netting in what was an exciting watch for fans.

Liverpool’s new signing Cody Gakpo also was in action and had Liverpool’s best two chances falling to him but failed to find the back of the net on both occassions.

The draw will be the third consecutive meeting between both sides ending in a stalemate as both sides continue to battle for an European spot.