…Says there’s no more factions

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The national leadership of the Labour Party, LP, Wednesday, inaugurated a new interim State Executive Committee, SEC, in Lagos State led by Mrs. Dayo Ekong.

The event marked an end to the protracted leadership crisis rocking the party in Lagos which has seen it paraded three chairpersons in the last six months.

Speaking during the formal inauguration, the National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure, expressed confidence that the new exco would lead the party to victory in the state.

Abure, who was represented at the occasion by the National Legal Adviser: Barr. Akingbade Oyelekan, charged the interim committee to launch out, work hard and ensure that the party wins every position during the forthcoming general elections.

On the appointment of a woman as the party’s chairperson in Lagos, he stated that the party is fully gender-sensitive, stressing that women were doing well in states they are in charge of.

“There’s no faction in Labour Party in Lagos. There’s only one legally constituted, authentic and recognized state leadership led by Mrs. Ekong. The new exco is ready for elections and I am confidence that they will deliver. I urge the public to disregard any rumour of faction in the party. The party is prepared and our structure is ready and all over the country. Please go and work to deliver LP candidate across board”, the national chairman reiterated.

Speaking, the new chairman, Ekong, applauded the party for being gender sensitive, expressing her readiness to work towards ensuring victory for the party.

While commending the party for the bold step it took to restore peace in the party in Lagos, Ekong said: “I’m here to work. We’re ready to work. There’s no time for quarreling and we are sure that our work will lead us to victory at the polls. I want to assure Nigerians that a new dawn is here. The unity is here and it has come to stay. I want to assure you that peace will reign in Lagos LP.”