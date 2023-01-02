.

— As e dey sweet us, na pain e dey pain dem

— Resort’s to abuse, blackmail, cos OBJ can’t be influenced

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The South West coordinator for the Presidential campaign council of the Labour Party, Chief Sola Ebiseni, has mocked those abusing former President Olusegun Obasanjo for endorsing the Labour party’s candidate, Peter Obi.

Ebiseni said this in a terse statement issued in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

The statement reads ” The reactions of other political parties to the endorsement of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, H. E Peter Obi by former President Olusegun Obasanjo is not unexpected.

“Obasanjo is an institution whose views are respected all over the world. His endorsements is sought by all political parties and candidates.

“Those who said his endorsement was worthless went to him with fanfare in Abeokuta last August seeking his endorsement and Nigerians still remember that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila defiled all protocols to announce an Obasanjo endorsement which never happened and invariably denied by the former President.

“They may also wish to be reminded that in 2015, Obasanjo, in preference for equity, threw its weight against the candidate his own PDP, paving way for the then infant APC to the Presidency.

“Obasanjo’s commendation of Obi to Nigerians is in tandem with the well-considered opinions of well-meaning Nigerians in all walks of life, including the ethnic nationality groups, former heads of state and Presidents, particularly the youths who are the authors and certainly will be the finishers of the OBIDATTI vision.

“The difference between Obi and other contestants is that the endorsements which they do not get spending billions are given to Obi voluntarily and in good faith by well-meaning Nigerians.

“Their modus operandi is a resort to abuses, blackmail and orchestrated but futile efforts to divide or destroy personalities and institutions they could not influence.

Ebisemi said that “As Obasanjo endorsement dey sweet us, na pain e dey pain dem.