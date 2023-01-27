Following the success of his previous single, ‘Para,’ Nigerian superstar Afrobeats singer and label owner, Damilola Afolabi known professionally as L.A.X has released his much anticipated single titled ‘Rora’ as a follow up.

The CEO of Rasaki Music group had teased his fans with artwork of his new single earlier as they anticipate the release.

Produced by Shyne ‘Rora’ is an upbeat tempo that keeps listeners dancing from the very first sound till the end.

The new single which was released midnight January 27 is already gaining momentum among fans and lovers of the Lagos State born artiste.

‘Rora’ was released alongside a soothing visual. Plugged by Olumide Enilolobo for Otbplug.

L.A.X is known for several hit songs including Caro, Ginger, Jaye and Awon Da to mention a few.