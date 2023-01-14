.

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCLimited, Mallam Mele Kyari has disclosed that the company will in March 2023 spud the first oil well in Nasarawa State.

Kyari stated this when a delegation from the state, led by the governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule visited him in Abuja on Friday.

A statement by the company said the spudding of the oil well is in continuation of its oil exploration activities in the country’s inland basins.

He explained that results of exploratory activities confirm the presence of substantial hydro carbon resources in the state.

He therefore called for prompt action on the project as the global energy transition has led to a reduction in investment in fossil fuels.

Kyari was quoted to have said that “This work must be done very fast because the whole world is walking away from fossil fuel due to energy transition, the earlier you go to market, the better for you, otherwise, ten years from now, no one will agree to put money in petroleum business except it comes from your cash flow”.

He added that community support and a conducive environment is key to a successful operation in the area in order to avoid the experience of the Niger Delta.

In his response, governor Sule congratulated the GCEO on the successful commencement of oil production and the Kolmani Integrated development project which was launched in November 2022 by President Muhammadu Buhari, which he described as similar to what obtains in Saudi Arabia.

“I want to congratulate you, the management of NNPC and the federal government for what you have done at Kolmani, for those who don’t know what you have done for Nigeria, you have written your name in gold”, he stated.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his support while assuring the NNPC of a conducive environment.

The governor was accompanied on the visit by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress and first executive governor of the State, Dr. Abdullahi Adamu, his predecessor, Senator Tanko Almakura, Minister of Environment, Bar. Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi, Emir of Lafia, HRH Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad.