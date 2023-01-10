….resolve to work for his victory at the polls

The Governor Event Centre, Badia, Ijora, Lagos last Sunday hosted a huge political carnival as Kwarans from Ifelodun, Offa and Oyun Local Government Areas gathered to receive and endorse their son and the Constituency’s African Democratic Congress, ADC, Candidate for the House of Representatives slot , Honourable Gbenga Oyekunle Power.

The colourful political gathering attracted community leaders, women leaders, Clerics, youth associations and other indigenes who came to pledge their support for the philantropist/politician.

All the wards in Ifelodun Local Government Area and many supporters of Hon Power from Offa and Oyun Local Government Areas in Lagos graced the occasion.

A vintage political gathering with lively songs laced with political messages and prayers for the Candidate, leaders and supporters came out one after the other to extol the sterling qualities of Honourabl Power, and to also endorse his bid for the Federal legislative seat.

Speaker after speaker spoke about the philantropic activities and humane nature of the candidate and how his Gbenga Power Foundation has positively impacted on the lives of the people of the Constituency long before the current political jostling.

The Speakers’ unanimous submission was that Honourable Gbenga Power was the type of political leader they need in the Federal Legislative House given his selfless leadership qualities and philantropic disposition.

The high point of the occasion was the prayer sessions by the clerics and elders who all prayed for the victory of the candidate at the polls.

In his address to the gathering, Honourable Gbenga Oyekunle Power, a renowned philantropist from Igbaja, in Ifelodun Local Government Area promised to continue to impact positively on the lives of his constituents, both in his personal capacity and in his official duties when he assumes office in the Green Chambers.

He promised to sink more boreholes for communities in his Constituency and grade some community roads that are currently almost practically impassable to further improve the people’s standards of living.

Only on Monday, 30th December, 2022, Hon Gbenga Oyekunle Power, flagged off his House of Representatives bid at Igbaja in Ifelodun Local Government Area.

The flag off Campaign was witnessed by a huge crowd of his supporters from across the three Local Government Areas that make up his Constituency.