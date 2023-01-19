Social Democratic Party senatorial candidate, Prof Wale Sulaiman, has advocated specific constitutional roles for traditional rulers.

He expressed this view at the conferment of Bobagunwa chieftaincy title on him during the 20th Coronation Anniversary of Oloro of Oro Kingdom, Oba Abdulrafiu Ajiboye Oyelaran I, Irepodun LGA, Kwara State.

Prof Sulaiman, whose wife, Patricia, bagged Yeye Bobagunwa title detested the relegation of traditional institutions to mere advisory organ in governance, stressing that, “traditional rulers should be allowed to play specific constitutional roles, decide on some critical issues.”

He said: “I am a professional in politics, who is committed to ensuring that our rich culture is dignified.

“I am also worried about our youth; we would make a difference as Senator by aggressively pursuing policies that creates gainful employment, give them new orientation that promotes self employment towards creating jobs.”

He noted that “a new strategy must be entrenched to re-direct the potentials of youth in Kwara South to embrace agriculture, information technology and communication, education, eradicate poverty, good health scheme and sustainable empowerment that would make crime unattractive.”

The Oloro of Oro, Oba Abdulrafiu Oyelaran said: “Prof Wale Sulaiman has a proven track records that merits the conferment of Bobagunwa and Yeye Bobagunwa titles on him and his wife.”

The monarch urged him to sustain the empowerment programmes and policies that would promote the welfare of Kwara South indigenes and Nigerians.

Kwara State Gov, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, his Deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi and prominent traditional rulers across the state were among dignitaries at the coronation anniversary.