.

Kwara Govt says it is ready to offset part of SURE-P outstanding debt inherited from past administration through refunds received on behalf of the 16 Local Government Councils (LGC) in the state.

The Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Aliyu Kora-Sabi, said this in a statement by the Press Secretary of the ministry, Oba Azeez, in Ilorin on Sunday.

According to the statement, after receipt of N2.5 billion refunds, a meeting was held with relevant stakeholders for appropriation and disbursements.

Kora-Sabi said N1 billion was set aside for the payment of outstanding arrears for political office holders between 1999 and 2016 while pensions and gratuities were also considered.

He said some amount was set aside for project execution in all the 16 local governments of the state.

“It will be recalled that a similar meeting was held among stakeholders when the first tranche of N3.5 billion was received.

“This gesture is a further demonstration of the transparency of funds meant for local government administration under the leadership of Governor of Kwara, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq,” he said.