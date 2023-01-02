.

President Muhammadu Buhari has said an armoured vehicle gift given to him by former Kano State governor and now presidential candidate of Nigerian National Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, helped him survive a bomb attack in Kaduna in 2014.

He stated this in a documentary, titled ‘Essential Muhammadu Buhari, which aired yesterday.

In July 2014, Buhari’s convoy was affected after multiple blasts rocked the Kawo area of Kaduna State.

Buhari, who was contesting the presidency at the time, had later said he was the target of the bomb attack, which resulted in the death of scores of people.

Reflecting on the incident in the documentary, Buhari said Rabiu Kwankwaso, who was governor of Kano State, at the time, gifted him the vehicle he was travelling in when the blast occurred.

“I think Kwankwaso was being generous. He gave me an armoured Land Rover vehicle. He said I should use it because he believed the competition I was going on involved people who would like to eliminate me.

“I was going to Kano from Kaduna in that jeep and a vehicle wanted to overtake us but my escort stopped them and they detonated the bomb.

“When I looked, I saw pieces of human beings. None of us in the vehicle were injured. But somehow I saw blood on me because of the number of people killed outside by the bomb,” Buhari said.