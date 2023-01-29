.

… Says Party has no Structure in North – East

… Announce Defection to PDP

By Femi Bolaji,Jalingo

The former North East Zonal Secretary of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Dr. Babayo Liman, has said the presidential candidate of the NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso lacks the capacity to rule Nigeria.

He also said the NNPP has no structure in the North East.

He disclosed this Sunday, in Jalingo, Taraba state capital while announcing his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Citing premises for his conclusion, he noted that the North East executive of the NNPP has 16 members but only 4 are physically present while the remaining 12 were ghost members.

He pointed that he and his three other colleagues could not function effectively with those he described as ghost executive members and eventually lost faith in the party.

Liman further informed that the inability of Kwankwaso to resolve the impasse of the NNPP in Bauchi state after informing him five times further dampened their hope in him and the party.

According to him, “in Bauchi state, the state executives of the NNPP and their candidates has been at loggerheads.

“And as zonal executives of the party, we reported the issue to the presidential candidate five times but he failed to resolve it.

“How can someone who cannot resolve the internal crisis of the party in Bauchi state resolve the problem of Nigeria?”

Liman also expressed that the current hardship Nigerians are subjected to under the administration of the All Progressive Congress, APC, made him and thousands of his supporters join the camp of Atiku to salvage Nigeria.

According to him, “under the present administration of APC, nowhere in Nigeria is secured. This was not so when PDP was there for 16 years.

“We believe that if PDP comes back into power through Atiku Abubakar, he will restore peace and security across the country.