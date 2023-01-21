The presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwanwaso, has called on the people of Delta state to vote enmasse for the party’s candidate for the Aniochia/ Oshimili Federal Constituency Anthony Onochie Ochei, who is fondly referred to as Onochieobodo

Kwankwaso gave the charge during the launch of the Anthony Ochei campaign office in Ogwashi-Uku in Delta State.

According to the former Minister of Defence, neither the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in the state nor the All Progressives Congress have what it takes to reposition the Federal Constituency for good. Describing the PDP and APC as dead parties, the former Defence minister noted that the leadership quality of the House of Representatives’ candidate stands him apart from the crowd.

“We thank God we are not in PDP, we are not in APC, these two parties as far as we are concerned are finished and dead. So, I urge all of you to come together to support Onochieobodo

He decried the level of poverty in the country, stressing that the astronomical hike in the cost of food prices will immediately be reversed when the NNPP assumes power on May 29 this year.

Kwankwaso was accompanied to the event by the gubernatorial candidate of the NNPP, Goodnews Agbi.

In his remarks, Onochieobodo, whose full name is Anthony Onochie Ochei promised to do his best to provide proper and genuine representation for the people of the constituency in the House of Representatives.

Anthony Ochei is in a direct contest against incumbent legislator Ndudi Elumelu, who he jabbed for doing nothing to better the lives of the people of the constituency in the Federal Capital Territory.