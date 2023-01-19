Demand thorough investigation, prosecution of culprits

As doctors extract 15 shrapnel from victim’s legs

By Egufe Yafugborhi

ALL Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state has condemned the alleged explosions which rocked Thursday’s campaign rally of the party which left three persons injured at the Rumu-Woji Play Ground, also known as Ojukwu Field, in Port Harcourt.

The Rivers State Police Command is yet to respond on the incident even as the rally point shares fence with the Mile 1 Police Divisional Office, but Publicity Secretary of Rivers APC, Darlington Nwauju confirmed that Miss Hope Isaac, the worst injured among the victims had 15 shrapnel removed from her legs in a medical operation.

Joe Korka-Waadah, Canada based political consultant and diaspora stalwart of Rivers APC in his condemnation said, “This familiar barbarism must not be allowed to rear its ugly head as Rivers goes into election again with APC strongest chance to end the PDP hegemony of governance by intimidation in Rivers.

“Irrespective of where this is coming from, this obvious response by those who are afraid of the Tonye Cole (Rivers APC guber candidate) unstoppable move to takeover Rivers Government House in May will not stop party supporters from going ahead with their campaigns ahead of the general elections.

“Nevertheless, the Police Command in Rivers state owes a duty to investigate the matter and ensure perpetrators are made to face the law. Rivers APC remains committed to it struggle to win the forthcoming elections in order to restore the lost glory of our state.”

Nwauju in his displeasure of the development stated, “It is another black day in the annals of democracy where all sorts of underhand strategies are being deployed to frustrate opposition political parties in Rivers State.

“The National Security Adviser, General Monguno, the DG of DSS and IGP Usman Alkali must zero in on Rivers State and stamp out politically sponsored violence. No single opposition politician is safe. We have also intercepted credible intelligence of plans to attack key opposition politicians in Rivers state.”