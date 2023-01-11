Kola Abiola

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

People’s Redemption party presidential candidate, Adul-lafeef Kolawole Abiola has pledged to link Kebbi state with railway from Benin republic, to enhance economic activities if elected in the forthcoming general elections.

Mr Abiola, made the pledge in Birnin Kebbi during the governorship campaign flag off and presentation of party flags to all the candidates of the party in Kebbi state.

He said absence of good governance is responsible for insecurity, poor economy and inaccessible education in the country.

” PRP will deploy local surveillance to restore insecurity. “Fighting with arms and ammunitions cannot win war against insecurity, community heads must be involved as they runs checks on who comes into the community and his mission which will solve the problem if given the mandate.

“PRP will return power to the local governments in the country as doing that will curb crimes and bring about the needed grassroots development, therefore, the party needs State Assemblies to dismantle the fraud called, local governments joint accounts.

“Under a PRP government, the physically challenged and women will receive rapt attention because PRP intends to evolve a policy that will attend to the needs of those class of human beings.”

While condemning the failure of the APC led government for her inability to fulfill the rail line project it has promised Kebbi, Abiola said such project is still intact in his party as it will boost trade between neighbouring countries to create jobs for people of Kebbi state.

In his remarks former INEC boss Professor Attahiru Jega, urged Nigerians to vote credible leaders in 2023 who will solutions to the country’s myriads of problem, noting that power has returned to the electorates therefore Nigerians should get their Permanent Voters Card, and must not for any reason give it to anyone.

The presidential running mate, Haruna Hazo said PRP is the only option for Nigerians if they need good governance in the country saying insecurity, joblessness and hunger are enough reason to vote out the ruling APC in the country.

Kebbi state PRP Gubernatorial candidate, Abubakar Udu Idris, told Kebbi electorates that his first assignment as governor is to breath back life into the state civil service by employing productive workers in all cadres.

He alleged that, the glaring absence of civil service in the state, is governance in Kebbi state is done through proxies, where crop of individuals takes unilateral decisions against millions of state indigenes who should have been carried along in the art of governance.

He promised to resucitate agriculture, adding that Bagudu led government poor policy was responsible for poor turn out in agricultural products as he has failed to give farming aids to farmers like fertilizers, funds and chemicals.