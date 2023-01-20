Sunday Karimi

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The Kogi West All Progressive Congress (APC) Senatorial Candidate, Sunday Karimi has expressed confidence in the plans of the Independent National Electoral Commission to deploy the latest information technology such as the Biomodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) and electronic transmission of results in next month’s general election.

Karimi made this known to newsmen on Wednesday shortly after consulting with stakeholders in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

The two terms member of the House of Representatives said that going by information available from INEC that no one would be able to circumvent the technology to be used, and is confident that they would conduct the fairest elections in the history of this country.

“Judging by what we have been made to understand, there will be no hiding place. Every party from A to Z, we are all at alert, we are watching” he said.

He however promised to make road construction and availability of electricity cardinal projects if elected.

“Without good roads, bringing food into the cities would be difficult, that is why road construction will be our major priority to enable our people to enjoy the dividends of democracy.”

He also expressed confidence in winning the election and said the feedback from stakeholders during his tour of the Senatorial district has given him hope of emerging a winner.