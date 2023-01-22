.

The Kogi Police Command on Sunday confirmed that all the passengers of the train that derailed in Kogi forest have been safely evacuated.

The state Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Akeem Yusuf, made this known in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja.

The I’ll fated train reportedly plying the Warri-Itakpe route, unfortunately, derailed in the Kogi forest between Ajaokuta and Itakpe towns, forcing the passengers to be stranded.

It was said to had left Warri early morning of Sunday but got derailed at around 12 p.m inside the forest, a situation which reportedly instilled fear in the passengers.

But Yusuf said: “When we got the distress call, I immediately dispatch a team of the rescue team that rushed to the forest to give them cover.

“We didn’t take the report with laxity but ensured that the passengers and the train crew got the desired security cover.

“Our plans were to ensure no criminal element take advantage of the situation to do anything funny and God helping us nothing funny happened.

“I can boldly tell you that all the passengers have been evacuated to safety without any cause for alarm,” he said.

Yusuf said that what was left at the scene was the wagons of the train, but all the passengers were made to proceed with their journey without any hindrance.

The police boss commended his officers and men that successfully conducted the rescue operations alongside other security operatives in the state.