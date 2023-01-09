By Efosa Taiwo

The new year has started on a good note for popular singer Kizz Daniel with his newly released single ‘RTID’ hitting 1.7 million views on YouTube in just three days after its release.

The song was produced by Reward Beatz and co-produced by Blaise Beatz, with the visuals engineered by ace music video director, TG Omori.

The track is a reflection of hard work, diligence and a summation of the gifted artiste’s musical journey so far.

In the track, the singer admits that ‘life struggles’ are constant while using the local slang “Suffer suffer for the earth, enjoy for heaven” to relay this thought.

He also lays bare his plans to enjoy life to its fullest and keep the things he needs to survive as he hopes for a better future by ‘living the life he loves and loving the life that he lives.’

Kizz Daniel was also the crooner of two of the biggest hits in 2022: Buga and Cough (Odo).

Buga, on its own, is a global hit with the artiste thrilling football fans with a live performance of the song at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Fans Festival in Qatar.