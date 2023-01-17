King Sador adds new dimension to Afrobeat, Afropop with EP “Gune Boi (Otilo)South Africa-based Nigerian Afrobeat/ Afropop/ Afrofusion recording and performing artist, Ambassador Uche Opara also known as King Sador is currently making wave with his newly released heavyweight EP project titled “GUNE BOI (Otilo)” on all major music platforms nationwide courtesy of record label known as Kingy Movement.

King Sador, who was born and raised in Imo State, Nigeria and a graduate of Help University Malaysia with Bsc in Mobile computing, found a passion for music at an early age playing with drums and other instruments and functioning in the church choir. He has continued to make waves with his unique and versatile approach to Afro-pop and Afrobeat.

Speaking on the EP, he said, “Gune Boi (Otilo)” is about hustle, encouragement, and lifestyle.Business wise, I’m into music for my future business plans.

King Sador, is currently working on another new EP, an Amapiano piece with some spice of Afrobeat as usual, and it is set to be released in the first quarter of the year.

The amazing singer who already has notable singles under his strap, with hit songs like Connect, Money Men, Jemimah, Otp (Oti Por), Cover U, Give, Jesu, Falling 4U amongst others, stands out as a musician with boundless creativity and imagination which continues to mesmerize music lovers all over the world.

According to the singer who is also an entrepreneur, “Nigerian music is what it is, it connects you to the real happenings around you, emotionally, financially, spiritually and otherwise. Every country’s music counts and is unique in their own way but Nigerian music is also here to stay and that’s for a long time.”

Continuing, he added, “I strongly believe music is spiritual, I believe everyone gets their message differently. I’ll do my own sound and you do you, we all have our different audiences out there. All I’ll say is let there be love among us because the sky is too big for everyone of us, that is why no matter how short or tall you are, when you go outside you will still see the sky.

The extended play (EP) comprises 4 tracks, namely; Kala Kuta, Ameno, Halleluyah and Ekwe (I no like Trouble), currently topping charts and rocking airwaves nationwide.

The sensational singer who wishes to collaborates with home and abroad superstars like Wizkid, Davido, Rema, Olamide, Phyno, Psquare, Oxlade, Yemi Alade, Tiwa savage, Ayra Star, Tems, Casper Nyovest, Black Diamondz, Kanye West, Future, Nicki Minaj among others, said his marketing strategy is first. his sound.

“You have to love my sound to love me. I’m unique in my own way. The internet is a very good deal to express yourself to your audience, so I use it. I need help from other artists, both home and abroad and this can be achieved through collaborations. I need love from Radio and TV stations, not forgetting love from the DJs, it’s all a big family out there.

King Sador is becoming a universal household name. With his latest body of work “Otilo GUNE BOI”, available on all major music digital platforms (iTunes, Apple, Spotify, Amazon, and so on) for streaming and downloads nationwide he has scored another big mark on the music scene.