.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the abduction of two farmers, Samuel Oladotun and Fashola Tobiloba, in Osun state and the demand of N10 million by their abductors the kidnappers have reportedly collected N6 million but refused to release the captives.

Rather, the abductors held the three-man team that delivered the ransom at a Kwara-Kogi boundary in Epe and demand fresh sum of N24million before they will release the victims.

Samuel and Fashola were abducted while returning from the farm at the Oke-Osun area in Ileogbo, headquarters of Ayedire local government, Osun state on Wednesday.

A family source however informed Vanguard that the family negotiated with the kidnappers to N6 million and requested that the ransom be brought to Epe a border town with Kwara and Kogi.

“However, they later used the negotiator’s phone number to reach the family and informed us that the three-man team have been held hostage, demanding for additional N24million for the release of the five victims”, said the source.

The spokesperson of Royal Ambassador, the organisation the victims belonged in the Baptist Church, Olanihun Zechariah while confirming the incident, said, “It saddens our heart to inform you that those that took the ransom money to the kidnappers that kidnapped our brothers Ambassador Samuel Oladotun and Fashola Tobiloba have also been detained after paying the ransom without the release of the two brothers. We now have five(5) people in the den of kidnappers. The kidnappers are now requesting for additional 24 million for their release.

“We are deeply sorrowful for this turn of events. I want to use this opportunity to call on every member to please raise their voice to God now in intercession”.

Meanwhile, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed said the police have activated local and inter-state operations to locate and rescue the victims.

Governor Adeleke further reassured the families of the victims that no stone will be left unturned to rescue their loved ones in captivity.