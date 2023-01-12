Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Gunmen in Osun state abducted two persons, identified as Samuel Oladotun and Fashola Tobiloba while returning from farm at Ileogbo, headquarters of Ayedire local government area of the state.

It was gathered that the victims along with seven others were returning from farm on Wednesday evening when their vehicle, a bus, was attacked by the gunmen around Oke-Osun area of the town at about 5:30pm.

According to security sources, some of the victims scampered for safety but the kidnappers successfully abducted two persons while seven others escaped.

Meanwhile a family source who pleaded anonymity disclosed that the kidnappers on Thursday made contact and demanded N10million ransom for each person.

Spokesperson of Men Missionary Union, Osun Baptist Conference which the victims attends, Henry Oyebade said three persons were first abducted along Iwo/Ileogbo yesterday (Wednesday) but one of them escaped from the captives, saying, “we have kept him in safely.

“They contacted us around 11pm Thursday to demand for ransom which is millions of dollars.

“We reported to police, Amotekun including vigilantes. Samuel is a master holder in Agricultural science, he is a farmer and a vibrant church member, the other person is also a farmer”, he added.

Confirming the incident, Osun Amotekun Corps Field Commandant, Amitolu Shittu, disclosed that their personnel, along with local hunters and police operatives have been combing the forest within the vicinity.

The forest around that area stretched to Gbongan-Odeomu areas of the state and our personnel, in conjunction with other security agencies are searching the forest with a view to rescue the victims.

Also, Osun Police Command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola while confirming the incident, said police operatives are working with other security outfits to rescue the victims and arrest the suspects.