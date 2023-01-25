.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A teenage teacher, Mrs Olayinka Kayode along with her child were reportedly kidnapped by unknown gunmen while returning from school in Osogbo, Osun state capital.

The woman, a member of Union Baptist Church in Osogbo, according to the Church’s Senior Pastor, Rev. Sunday Adediwura was abducted on Tuesday evening around Ota-Efun/Kobongbogboe in the evening.

The Pastor in a statement issued on Wednesday said the woman was kidnapped at gunpoint while returning from her shop around 6 pm within Ota-Efun in the state capital.

Vanguard gathered that the kidnappers had on Wednesday reached the husband, Kayode Abayomi, demanding N5 million ransom before they could release his wife and child.

According to family sources, the kidnappers demanded that the ransom should be paid into the victim’s UBA account.

Confirming the abduction, Osun Police command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola said the police anti-kidnapping team is on the trail of the kidnappers with a view to rescuing the victims.

“Yes, we are aware of the incident. Our men are presently searching for the abductors in a bid to rescue the victims. The police are on top of the situation”, she said.