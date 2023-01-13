By Ada Osadebe

Hollywood Oscar-winning actor, Kevin Spacey refuted allegations that he committed seven additional sexual offenses against a man in Britain, about 20 years ago.

According to Reuters, the 63-year- old actor appeared at Southwark Crown Court by videolink, where he was charged with one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, three counts of indecent assault and three counts of sexual assault.

He pleaded not guilty in a London court on Friday to seven charges relating to a number of alleged sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004.

Spacey was granted unconditional bail ahead of a pre-trial review hearing in April.

His trial, which is currently due to begin in June, is expected to last for four weeks.

Spacey pleaded not guilty to those five charges last July.