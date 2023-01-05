.

A total of 14 bodies have been recovered while six are still missing in Tuesday’s boat mishap in the Koko/Besse Local Government Area of Kebbi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the boat was conveying about 100 rice farmers to Samanaji, a riverside community when it capsised.

Already 80 people were rescued alive while the search for the six missing persons has continued.

Gov. Atiku Bagudu, accompanied by Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami were in the community on Thursday to commiserate with them over the accident.

Bagudu warned boat operators to avoid night journeys and overloading, and observe safety measures at all times.

He prayed for those who died and their families to bear the loss with fortitude.

The governor commended those who rendered assistance towards the rescue of the boat passengers and the ongoing search for the missing ones.

“I am here with a top delegation to condole with you over the unfortunate boat mishap.

“We pray to God to forgive all who lost their lives and we pray for the recovery of the missing ones,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the council, Alhaji Yahaya Bello thanked the governor for the attention and care shown to the relatives of the victims.

Bello said that search and rescue operations were still ongoing in the area to see if more persons would be found.

The chairman commended the APC gubernatorial candidate, Dr Nasir Idris, for donating N5 million to the families of the deceased.

NAN reports that the District Head of Dutsinmari, Alhaji MuAllayidi Usman, received the governor and appreciated him for the condolence visit.

The governor’s delegation includes former Governor Saidu Dakingari, APC governorship candidate, Dr Nasir Idris and the Speaker of the state Assembly, Alhaji Abubakar Lolo, among others.