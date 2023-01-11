By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Police Command on Wednesday paraded three suspects for kidnapping a six years old girl from Kano.

According to the police, the rescued victim identified as Fatima Abubakar was rescued unhurt.

SP Gambo Isah, the spokesman of the Command while briefing the press disclosed that two of the suspects are residents in Katsina, and their third party is in Kano.

He said:

“Nemesis caught up with the syndicate when they kidnapped one Fatima Abubakar, a six years old female of Bachirawa Quarters in Kano State on 06/01/2023 at about 1100hrs on 6 January 2023 and whisked her to Katsina State, demanding N2 million ransom.

“Upon receipt of the information, immediately detectives from the command swung into action and caught red-handed one of the suspects, Aliyu Salisu alias ‘Chilo’ in the process of receiving the ransom.

“In the course of the investigation, the two other members of the syndicate were also arrested and the victim was rescued unhurt,” SP Gambo said.