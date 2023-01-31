By Ogalah Ibrahim

Another bigwig from the Katsina State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC),

Hon. Mamuda Lawal Musawa has dumped the ruling party.

Mamuda, a property development guru and CEO of Zamani Estates and Properties Development Ltd also rejected his appointment into Jagaban/Shettima Northwest Ambassadors’ as well as that of Dikko/Jobe 2023 Campaign Council.

This is coming barely 24 hours after three APC currently serving house of representatives members dumped the ruling party for APC after a meeting with the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The property development guru, fondly referred to as ‘Zamani’ cited the imposition of candidate and refusal of the party to conduct primary election on 27th May, 2022, for Musawa/Matazu Federal Constituency as his primary reasons for quiting the party.

Mamuda, in his letter of resignation addressed to the APC Musawa Ward Chairman, said his decision is with effect from January 31, 2023.

Mamuda, a two-time House of Representatives Aspirants, also held many political appointments in the past. He was a former member, National Advisory Council for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and also a former council member for the re-election of Governor Aminu Bello Masari.