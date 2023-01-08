…denies existence of Caretaker Committee

…asks C’mttee to avoid contempt of court

Kano State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has on Sunday denied formation and inauguration of the party’s state Campaign Council for 2023 elections.

In response to the purported inauguration by a faction of the party on January 5, 2023, at Meenaah Event Center, the PDP State Legal Adviser, Barrister Wangida Isa, described the act as a contempt of court and illegal.

He said, “We note with dismay the illegal and contemptuous act of the inaugural ceremony for the PDP Kano state campaign council led by the so-called caretaker committee.”

Wangida added that the “Actions we continue to state and remind the public is unlawful and unconstitutional in fact a contempt of the court’s Order made by the Federal High Court Coram Just A. M Liman wherein he declared HE Muhammadu Sani Abacha as the lawful Gubernatorial candidate for kano state PDP.”

According to Isa, the inauguration was carried out in favour of sacked candidates.

He also condemned the illegal caretaker committee’s conduct in the Kano state PDP faction’s Local Government election.

The legal adviser also drew the attention of state PDP members to the fact that “these same anti-PDP members in Kano state are the ones claiming that we are no longer executives after the judgment of the court of appeal that set aside the Judgment of the Federal High Court Abuja.”

He noted that the Sagagi-led state executive council had filed an appeal and stay of execution at the Supreme Court which allows them to maintain the status quo.

“But today they are the ones who have only filed a notice of Appeal without even a stay of execution but feel that their candidate is still the gubernatorial candidate for Governorship election 2023 for PDP in kano state,” he said.

He condemned the act and described it as an act of disrespect to the sanctity of the judicial system.