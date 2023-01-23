Tottenham Hotspur’s English striker Harry Kane (C) has an unsuccessful shot during the English Premier League football match between Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage in London on January 23, 2023. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)

Harry Kane moved level with Jimmy Greaves as Tottenham’s record scorer when he scored his 266th goal for the club against Fulham in a 1-0 win on Monday.

The England captain netted on the stroke of half-time with a clinical strike from the edge of the penalty area at Craven Cottage.

Greaves’ Tottenham record had stood since 1970, but Kane’s first goal in his last three appearances gave him a share of the milestone.

The 29-year-old is now one short of becoming the third player to net 200 Premier League goals, after Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208).

Kane is also level with Wayne Rooney as England’s joint record goalscorer after bagging his 53rd international goal in the World Cup quarter-final defeat against France in December.

Greaves, who died aged 81 in 2021, is regarded as one of the most natural goal scorers in football history.

A member of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning squad, who netted 44 times for his country, Greaves is the highest scorer in English top-flight history with 357 goals.