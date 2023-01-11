By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, has said that it will commence automation of the entire pilgrims operations from registrations, payments, processes, rituals and everything until pilgrim returns to Nigeria.

The Agency which launched its reviewed pilgrim training manual on Tuesday, said the automation plan will commence with e-accommodation system through which Kaduna pilgrims would know their abodes in Saudi Arabia even before arriving the holy land.

The Executive Secretary of the Agency, Dr. Yakubu Yusuf Arrigasiyyu, who presented the reviewed training manual, said the Agency under the automation plan would deploy digital technologies like e-commerce, blockchain, QR codes in processing Kaduna Pilgrims.

“With the launching of the reviewed manual, pilgrim trainers will soon be invited to reapply for pilgrim training offers. The aim is to elicit the best pilgrim trainers who will be retrained in line with the current realities in order for them to instill the needed education more effectively,” he said.

According to him, “the agency will begin to incentivise the trainers to encourage them to do well. Similar action is being taken on the Jerusalem Pilgrimage side. Sensitisation workshop has been conducted with Pastors and work is being done to promote Jerusalem pilgrimage to make it robust and thriving.

“The agency has just concluded a capacity enhancement training for its staff ahead of this Hajj Savings Scheme and Jerusalem pilgrimage coming later this month,” he said.

He explained further that “work is being done to modernize pilgrim operations in Kaduna State. We intend to fully automate the entire pilgrims operations from registrations, payments, processes, rituals and everything until pilgrim returns back to Kaduna.”

“Digital technologies like e-commerce, blockchain, QR codes will be used in processing Kaduna Pilgrims from this year until it reaches maturity by 2024. This year, we are Insha Allah going to experiment our e-accommodation system by which our pilgrims should know their abodes in Saudi Arabia even before they leave.”

“Also In its drive towards the self-sustaining Pilgrims welfare agency target of the Malam Nasiru Elrufai administration, the agency has gone far in organising umrah tour operations, the first of its kind to be embarked by any Pilgrims agency in the country.”

“By the 15th and 17th of Ramadan 2023, the Agency will operate umrah return flights to Medina. This will help boost religious tourism in Kaduna and aid the business of travelling agencies operating in the state,” he said.