By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The Kaduna Catholic Archdiocese has solicited for over N100 million from spirited and well meaning individuals to rebuild its minor Seminary in Katari that was razed by fire

The Archdiocese said buildings of St.Peters Minor Seminary school Katari in Kachia Local Government Area of the State, were razed by fire last Tuesday.

Rector of the School, Rev. Father Sati Edward said that ” the fire which started at noon on the fateful day, razed the fully equipped Science Laboratory, two blocks of hostels, a 500-hundred capacity student dinning hall with a kitchen attached worth over 100million Naira.”

Speaking to journalists after inspecting the razed Seminary, Rev.Sati explained that “I got a call around 12 noon on that day, that the hostel was on fire, I immediately called the Archbishop of Kaduna and by the time I came back from town the youths in Katari town were here and making effort to put off the fire. We noticed fire at the toilet, while we were trying to put it off at that time, the Archbishop who drove in by that time noticed the fire at the laboratory and before we moved there the fire was all over the laboratory building.”

“So when the fire started the security men raised alarm before the youths ran in to assist us in putting off the fire, the damage was already done but we commended the gallantry of the youths who assisted in putting of the fire.”

“We need the help of good citizens, people who care about Nigeria of tomorrow, so that we can restructure the area,” he said.

The Ditector, Social Communication of the Archdiocese, Rev. Father Stephen Onyema said, “we thank God no life was lost, but we have lost alot and we are calling on all well meaning citizens to help out. We are praying to get funds to restructure the whole place. We may need to raise new structures completely since these ones have been badly damaged by fire”.

The Education Secretary of the Archdiocese, Sir John Woje Bagu said the incident was a traumatic one and called on well meaning Nigerians to support the Archdiocese with funds so as to rebuild the seminary.