By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

A Kaduna- Abuja bound train has reportedly derailed while approaching the Kubwa station in Abuja on Friday.

Although the authorities were yet to react to the incident as at press time ,a passenger in the train, Fatima Mukhtar in an audio message , said she was in the train when the incident happened.

She said they boarded the train from the Rigasa station Kaduna on Friday and the journey commenced at about 1.30 pm and expected to reach Kubwa in Abuja at about 3.17 pm.

She said the journey started well until when it was about 2 to 3 minutes for them to reach the Kubwa station when an announcement was made inside the train.

“They announced that passengers for Kubwa station should prepare their luggage and be ready to disembark. There are 2 stations, Kubwa and Idu.We stood up with our luggage and even moved closer to the exit points, then we heard a noise as if the train was brought to an abrupt stop. “

” We thought the train was about to stop, not knowing that it has derailed.In the train there were elderly persons in their sixties, those in their thirties and children and youth. When the train stopped abruptly, it shook and we were about to fall but we clinged to the seats.”

” Some of us even thought the train ran out of fuel. But after some minutes,they were saying we cannot open the doors and go out because the train developed a fault. Inside the train later became so humid and we were worried. Until they later open the doors to let air flows.We were then told that it was the train engine that derailed.”

” It was a difficult terrain with lots of stones, so disembarking was quite difficult. Some passengers were able to jump, but others were assisted to come down when they provided a chair we used to step on.We later trekked along the rail track full of stones, with our luggage which was quite stressful. The old, the young, all of us passengers we trekked to the station, and even rested when we got tired. The stones made it difficult.”

” That was how we got to the Kubwa station. Imagine there are passengers waiting to take off from Idu Station for Kaduna this evening, and it may not be possible for them to travel. That was how we got to the station, met our waiting vehicle and reached home,” she said.