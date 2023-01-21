By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The gubernatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state, Senator Uba Sani, has said that majority of the voting population are youth and women so he is counting on their votes to win the governorship election.

Senator Uba Sani, in a statement,said that women and youths occupy Strategic positions in the Governor Nasir El Rufai administration.

The law maker further said that no administration had ever empowered women and given them the recognition that they deserve in the history of Kaduna state.

The gubernatorial candidate made this known at a women’s rally organised by the wife Kaduna state governor, Barrister Asia Ahmad El Rufai and the Accountant General, Shizzer Bada, at the Township stadium on Saturday.

According to him, a woman is the Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, women are the Commissioners of Justice, Health, Education, Human Services and Social Development, as well as Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development, including the Commissioner of Local Government and that of Planning and Budget.

Senator Uba Sani further said that a woman is Head of Service and several women head Departments and Agencies of Kaduna State Government.

The gubernatorial candidate pointed out that apart from appointments, the present administration has given financial assistance to women.

“The Ministry of Human Services and Social Development has disbursed N600 million to women entrepreneurs and groups, to improve their businesses, under the Kaduna State Women Empowerment Fund (KADSWEF),” he disclosed.

The gubernatorial candidate promised to build on the record of the present administration in women empowerment when voted into office.

Senator Uba Sani called on women to vote APC at all levels of the coming election, reminding that the party will improve welfare of Kaduna state residents and the citizens of Nigeria as a whole.