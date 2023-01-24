Pop juggernaut Justin Bieber has sold his shares of his music publishing and recording catalog.

Bieber sold his rights to the Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital, Hipgnosis said Tuesday.

The sale — which reportedly is valued at more than $200 million — has been rumored for weeks.

The 28-year-old has now joined a who’s who of artistes, including Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan, who have cashed out recently on their catalogs.