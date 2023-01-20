By David Odama

Unknown gunmen on Friday stormed LGEA primary school Alwaza in Doma LGA of Nasarawa State and abducted scores of school pupils in the area.

The abductors who whisked away unspecified number of primary school pupils are said to have laid siege around the school while the children were going to school.

It was not clear the whereabouts of the school pupils as at the time of filling this report

When contacted, the Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO Nasarawa state command, DSP Rahman Nansel confirmed the incident.

According to the police Command, joint team comprising of Police, Military and Vigilante have been mobilised and are on the trail of the abductors who are reported to be on motorcycles.