By David Odama, Lafia

Unknown gunmen, in the early hours of Friday, reportedly stormed LGEA Primary School, Alwaza, in Alwaza community, Doma LGA of Nasarawa State and abducted scores of school pupils in the area.

The abductors, who whisked away unspecified number of primary school pupils, reportedly laid siege to the school, while the children were reporting to school.

The whereabouts of the pupils and their abductors is unknown at the time of filling in this report.

Read Also: UK, EU, Australia issue fresh security alerts over general elections

Contacted, the Police Public Relation Officer, Nasarawa state command, DSP Rahman Nansel confirmed the incident.

According to the Police Command, a joint team of Police, military and vigilante has been mobilised and are on the trail of the abductors, who are reported to be on motorcycles.

Details later.