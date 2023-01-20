By Emmanuel Iheaka

Unidentified gunmen, Friday, abducted the Sole Administrator of Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, Chris Ohizu and two others.

A source said the gunmen had shot the council boss on the leg when they stormed his residence at Imoko, Arondizuogu, in the area.

It was gathered that his residence was thereafter set ablaze after whisking him and the two others away.

“The house of Ideato North SOLAD was burnt down and he was kidnapped with bullet wound on his leg as I heard.

“I have been making this report since last year and early this year till now no single presence of the police anywhere in Arondizuogu and no single arrest. We are now at the mercy of God.

“I may not post anything about this my town here again because the ones done have not received any attention. Watch how house built with hard earned money with properties were razed down”, the source lamented.

This is coming less than one week the residence of the Spokesman of Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, was burnt by gunmen at Akokwa, in same Ideato North.

The police in the state were yet to react as at the time of filing this report.