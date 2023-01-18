The Vice President of Gambia, Badara Joof has reportedly died in India.

Gambia’s President, Adama Barrow, disclosed the death of the country’s number two man in a tweet thus:

“Fellow #Gambians, it is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing away of my #VicePresident, His Excellency, Badara Alieu Joof. The sad event took place in India after a short illness. May Allah grant him Jannahtul Firdawsi,” President Barrow tweeted.

The late Vice President Mr Joof, previously served as Gambia’s Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology from 2017 to 2022.

