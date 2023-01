By Bashir Bello

The Kano State Police Command headquarters situated in Bompai area of the state has been engulfed by fire.

Information available to Vanguard as at the time of filing this report were sketchy.

It was gathered that the inferno whose cause was yet to be ascertained affected parts of the administrative block of the command.

Efforts to get the command’s spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna to react to the development proved abortive as calls put across to his number were not connecting.