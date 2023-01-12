The immediate past Director-General of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe, has reportedly been arrested by the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

It was gathered that Okupe was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Ikeja, Lagos State, while on his way to London, the United Kingdom.

One of Okupe’s lawyers, Tolu Babaleye who spoke to Vanguard on the subject matter, on Thursday, said the DSS asked him to provide court processes where he paid the fine option following his money laundering conviction by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

When contacted on the report of Okupe’s arrest, Dr Peter Afunanya, DSS Public Relations Officer confirmed that the former Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council was intercepted by the DSS at Terminal 1 of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

“Doyin Okupe was intercepted by the DSS at Terminal 1 of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos this morning at the instance of the EFCC.

“He has long been handed over to the Commisson which requested for the action. “Okupe was billed to fly to London via Virgin Atlantic” He said.