By Egufe Yafugborhi

THREE persons have been injured by double explosions that allegedly rocked a rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Rumu-Woji Play Ground, also known as Ojukwu Field, in Port Harcourt.

The Rivers State Police Command is yet to respond to the incident even as the rally point shares fence with the Mile 1 Police Divisional Office

Publicity Secretary of the APC, Rivers state, Darlington Nwauju, who shared photos of two females affected said, “It is another black day in the annals of democracy where all sorts of underhand strategies are being deployed to frustrate opposition political parties in Rivers State.

“The National Security Adviser, General Monguno, the DG of DSS and IGP Usman Alkali must zero in on Rivers State and stamp out politically sponsored violence. No single opposition politician is safe. We have also intercepted credible intelligence of plans to attack key opposition politicians in Rivers state.”